 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Picks For March 1

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," James McDonald of Hercules Investment said Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a great company.

Steve Grasso has been long Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) from the middle teens. He is still long and he said the stock is still going higher.

Bonawyn Eison noticed a double top in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSE: XHB). He advised viewers to "look out below."

Pete Najarian bought Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) because he noticed call options buying in the name.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Roku Is Ready For The Next Level
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More
Roku Had A 'Stellar' Quarter, But Is The Stock Valued Too High Right Now?
Thinking About Buying Stock In Roku, Disney, Gevo Or Palantir?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Fast Money James McDonald Pete Najarian Steve GrassoMedia Trading Ideas