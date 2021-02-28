'Fast Money' Picks For March 1

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," James McDonald of Hercules Investment said Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a great company.

Steve Grasso has been long Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) from the middle teens. He is still long and he said the stock is still going higher.

Bonawyn Eison noticed a double top in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSE: XHB). He advised viewers to "look out below."

Pete Najarian bought Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) because he noticed call options buying in the name.