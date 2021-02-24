Cramer Weighs In On Canopy Growth, Dish Network And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said the negative commentary about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is wrong. He doesn't understand why it's trading so low.

Cramer doesn't want to bail on Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) because it's a too interesting spec.

He wants to be a buyer of Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) because it's holding well after some negative commentary about the cannabis sector.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a very good company, said Cramer. He is more partial to Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG).

Cramer advised a viewer with a long position in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) to take some off the table and let the rest run.

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) is too risky for Cramer.

Cramer would rather be in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) than in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR).