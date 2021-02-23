'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Dish Network, JPMorgan And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.
Wilmington Trust's Meghan Shue likes Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE: VIS).
Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).
Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas