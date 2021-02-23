Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Dish Network, JPMorgan And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 1:09pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Wilmington Trust's Meghan Shue likes Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE: VIS).

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C).

