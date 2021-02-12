Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Qualcomm, Marvell And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL).

Boston Privates’ Shannon Saccocia Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

Gilman Hill Asset Management CEO Jenny Harrington likes National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN).

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM).

