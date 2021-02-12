'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Qualcomm, Marvell And More
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL).
Boston Privates’ Shannon Saccocia Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).
Gilman Hill Asset Management CEO Jenny Harrington likes National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN).
Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM).
