'Halftime Report' Final Trades: General Motors, PayPal And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Pivotal Advisors CEO Tiffany McGhee likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and believes the company could compete with Tesla given their exposure in the U.S. along with committing to electric vehicle cars.

Douglas C. Lane's Sarat Sethi likes Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) and notes this stock has great cash flow and you would want to own it even during the reopening.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) and notes he got back into the stock during the dip and purchased call spreads.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and notes he is staying long.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO).