'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Shake Shack, DR Horton And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Hightowers' Stephanie Link likes Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) and suggests buy the dip.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) and notes the company's lottery business will be very beneficial because every state needs more revenue.

Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe likes D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) and notes the stock has had a great quarter and home building revenue is up 47%. He said to stay long.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) and notes over the last 5 years, the stock is up 280%, beating Chipotle and Dominos.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas