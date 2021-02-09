'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Shake Shack, DR Horton And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Hightowers' Stephanie Link likes Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) and suggests buy the dip.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) and notes the company's lottery business will be very beneficial because every state needs more revenue.

Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe likes D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) and notes the stock has had a great quarter and home building revenue is up 47%. He said to stay long.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) and notes over the last 5 years, the stock is up 280%, beating Chipotle and Dominos.