CNBC 'Halftime Report' Final Trades Of The Day: Apple, Dropbox, More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

BNY Mellon Investment Management's Liz Young likes iSHARES DOW JONES US FINANCIAL (NYSE: IYF) and notes this is the cheapest sector in the S&P on a P/E basis, and said the yield curve continues to steepen, which will benefit the sector in 2021.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova likes T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW).

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) and believes the company is going to beat on their upcoming earnings. He noted he purchased call options. 

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

