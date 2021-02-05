Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Upwork, 3D Systems, More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) is a terrific idea. He recommended the stock as a buy.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is real and it is back, said Cramer.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) ran up a lot and Cramer said it is fine. He wishes he could be more optimistic.

Cramer is inclined to like Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR), but so far there has never been a real successful biodegradable company that can scale. He thinks it is interesting, but it is just a spec.

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) has got a great brand name and Cramer likes the franchise.

Cramer prefers Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) over LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG).