'Halftime Report' Final Trades: General Motors, CrowdStrike And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD).

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).

Decatur Capital Management CEO Degas Wright likes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

