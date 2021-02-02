'Halftime Report' Final Trades: General Motors, CrowdStrike And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.
Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD).
Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).
Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).
Decatur Capital Management CEO Degas Wright likes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas