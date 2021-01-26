Market Overview

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Visa, Google And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Boston Private's Shannon Saccocia likes Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) and believes the cash-to-card migration will continue.

Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi likes Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and notes the company is really good in the capital markets and is not dependent on interest rates. He believes the stock has a lot of room to grow.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and notes the stock broke out in the first week of November and recommends he would be a buyer on any consolidation base.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebethal likes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) and notes we will have a lot of testing for viruses and a lot of drug development that will help the stock go higher.

