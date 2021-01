'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For January 25: Smucker, Marvell And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he owns calls as well as stock in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL). He thinks it is going a lot higher.

Bryn Talkington is a buyer of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Stephen Weiss wants to buy Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).

Joe Terranova likes J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM).