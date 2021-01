Cramer Advises Viewers On Clover, Nio And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised a viewer to buy Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) instead of Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV).

Cramer prefers Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) over Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO).

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) is up so much, said Cramer. He needs to do more work on the stock.

Goodrx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) is going to have a great quarter, said Cramer. He likes the stock very much.