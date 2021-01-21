'Halftime Report' Final Trades Of The Day: PayPal, Disney And Jumia

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA).

Pivotal Advisors Founder Tiffany McGhee likes Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) ahead of the company's earnings next week and she expects good things.

BNY Mellon's Liz Young likes iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSE: IYM) and believes the build-back-better-plan brings an Infrastructure package we've been waiting for.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova likes PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and notes the average price target is sitting right where the current price is. He also noted the stock has received a couple of upgrades and believes it goes much higher.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown also likes PayPal and believes this could be one of the largest financial services companies in the world.