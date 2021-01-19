CNBC Traders Discuss Their Positions In Major Technology Stocks
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee discussed which major technology stocks they have in their portfolios.
- Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown Is Invested In Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Says He Is Not In Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)
- Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link Likes Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Says She Still Owns Amazon As A Small Position
- Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova Says A Reason He's Been Cautious On Alphabet Is Due To Weighting Stock Creates In His Portfolio Related To S&P 500, Says He Has Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) And If He Also Has Google, His Portfolio Becoming Not So Equal-Weight
Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas