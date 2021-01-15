Market Overview

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Occidental Petroleum, Salesforce And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2021 7:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) is good, but Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is his favorite.

Cramer likes Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO). The stock has come down a lot and he thinks it's kind of attractive.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is going higher in the short term, thinks Cramer. He advised a viewer not to sell it because it will probably go to his entry price of $33. Eventually, he would have to sell because the new administration thinks fossil fuels are bad for the environment.

Cramer almost pulled the trigger and bought salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM). He is holding off right now, but he might start buying it next week.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning Round

