Cramer Advises Viewers On Halliburton, Churchill Capital Corp IV And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised a viewer to take profits on a third of the capital he invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL). He would let the rest run. The viewer managed to buy the stock at the bottom.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET) is the weakest in the group, said Cramer. He prefers Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI).

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is a good situation, said Cramer. He knows it's speculative, but he thinks it's good.

Cramer would not sell Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO). He would be more inclined to buy it than sell it.