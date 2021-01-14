Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Advises Viewers On Halliburton, Churchill Capital Corp IV And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Advises Viewers On Halliburton, Churchill Capital Corp IV And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised a viewer to take profits on a third of the capital he invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL). He would let the rest run. The viewer managed to buy the stock at the bottom.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET) is the weakest in the group, said Cramer. He prefers Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI).

See Also: Acacia Communications Shares Surge After Deal Reached With Cisco

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is a good situation, said Cramer. He knows it's speculative, but he thinks it's good.

Cramer would not sell Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO). He would be more inclined to buy it than sell it.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + CCIV)

Acacia Communications Shares Surge After Deal Reached With Cisco
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Churchill Capital IV's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.