'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Uber, Netflix And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and notes there is a lot of electric vehicle discussions going on for the company and believes there is still a lot of upside to come.

Sarat Sethi likes Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and believes this is a great stock to own over the next few years.

Aureus Asset Management Karen Firestone likes Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and notes the stock has been in a basing pattern and believes it could accelerate going forward.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova likes Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER).