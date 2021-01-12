Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Zynga, Becton Dickinson And Fanuc

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Zynga, Becton Dickinson And Fanuc

On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) and sees fast unusual options activity in options that expire next week. He purchased those options during the show.

Bethesda Asset Management's Amy Raskin likes Fanuc Corporation (OTC: FANUY) and believes earning revisions will go up higher. She notes there are cyclical and secular tailwinds for the company.

Farr, Miller, & Washington's Michael Farr likes Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) and notes the company is the largest manufacturer of syringes and hyperdermic needles and is a discount to the peer group and S&P 500. He believes it will have year-over-year earnings growth of over 20%.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BDX + FANUY)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2020
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Lockheed Martin, Moderna And Becton Dickinson's Order For 1 Billion Syringes
Elon Musk says he likely has 'moderate case of COVID'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.