Cramer Gives His Opinion On Uber, Starbucks And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2021 10:58am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) is a pure spec.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is an up stock going higher, said Cramer. He thinks the business is really turning.

Starbucks Corporation (NYSE: SBUX) is great, believes Cramer. He likes the stock.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is a terrific stock, said Cramer. He thinks it will be fine when we get the vaccine.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) had a great run, but Cramer would not sell it. He expects it to do well over the next four years because he sees Joe Biden as the most environmentally sensitive president the U.S. has ever had.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

