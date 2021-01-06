Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: L Brands, Steel Dynamics And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: L Brands, Steel Dynamics And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) and notes the stock is up 120% year-over-year with more room to grow.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) and believes Bitcoin will continue to go higher.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova likes Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) and believes there is a lot of opportunity for infrastructure.

BNY Mellon Investment's Liz Young likes iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ: ICLN) and believes this is the approach we'll be going in over the next few years.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ICLN + GBTC)

Mark Cuban Will Run For President When Bitcoin Touches $1M
Bitcoin Breaches All-Time High Above $35K, Sidelining Ethereum Rally
As Bitcoin Crossed $30K, Institutional Buyers On Coinbase Made Record Purchases
Why Ethereum Is Surging Today As Other Cryptocurrencies Remain In Red
Jim Cramer Treating Bitcoin Like Stock, Sold Cost Basis After Valuation Doubled
Ethereum Steals Bitcoin's Thunder As It Storms Past $1,100
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.