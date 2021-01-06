'Halftime Report' Final Trades: L Brands, Steel Dynamics And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) and notes the stock is up 120% year-over-year with more room to grow.
Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) and believes Bitcoin will continue to go higher.
Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova likes Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) and believes there is a lot of opportunity for infrastructure.
BNY Mellon Investment's Liz Young likes iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ: ICLN) and believes this is the approach we'll be going in over the next few years.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas