'Halftime Report' Final Trades: L Brands, Steel Dynamics And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) and notes the stock is up 120% year-over-year with more room to grow.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) and believes Bitcoin will continue to go higher.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova likes Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) and believes there is a lot of opportunity for infrastructure.

BNY Mellon Investment's Liz Young likes iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ: ICLN) and believes this is the approach we'll be going in over the next few years.