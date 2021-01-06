Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chris Verrone Weighs In On The Auto Sector

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Share:
Chris Verrone Weighs In On The Auto Sector

On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Chris Verrone of Strategas Research Partners said charts of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) look good. He believes they have corrected over the last month or two and they are buyable now.

Verrone said the auto sector is not as aggressively priced as the tech or the growth stocks, said the analyst. The European and the U.S. auto names were in the bear market for the last four years and they have just started to move higher. Verrone sees more room on the upside for the auto stocks.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + GM)

Tesla Loses Top Spot To Volkswagen In Norway EV Sales
Amazon-Backed EV Maker Rivian Close To Raising Fresh Funding At $25B Valuation: Report
Why The Biden Administration Could Be Very Bullish For Ford, GM
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
This Day In Market History: Ford Sets $5 Per Day Minimum Wage
Will Ford Or GM Stock Grow More By 2022?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chris Verrone Closing Bell CNBCMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.