Jim Cramer's Top Investable Themes Of 2021

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Cramer shared his top investable themes for 2021.

Investing in 2021 is a lot like investing in 2020 in the sense that most of the themes are COVID-related, but some may come off as a surprise, he said.

Here are Cramer's top investable themes for 2021:

E-Commerce: This sector has seen an increase in popularity due to the pandemic, with the trend carrying over into 2021. Popular e-commerce companies include Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL).

Travel & Leisure: The travel sector is poised to make a comeback in 2021, but it's impossible to fully predict what travel after the pandemic will look like, Cramer said.

Popular travel and leisure companies are Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) and Carnival (NYSE: CCL).

Digitalization: Digitalization has surely accelerated in 2020 just out of sheer circumstance, but the trend could very well continue in 2021, in the CNBC host's view.

Cybersecurity: Security is always important, and as companies become more digital, cybersecurity becomes increasingly important.

Popular cybersecurity names are Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT).

COVID-19 Stimulus: As COVID-19 infections continue to grow and vaccine shipments come in slower than expected, stimulus is an important aspect to many in an effort to keep afloat.

China: The future of U.S.-China relations is still uncertain. News of U.S. exchanges delisting Chinese companies for various reasons is still a concern for investor, Cramer said.

Popular Chinese companies include: Alibaba, JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD) and BiliBili (NASDAQ: BILI).

Individual Stock Selection, Wealth Management: Popular wealth management stocks include Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) and UBS (NYSE: UBS).

Remote Work: Remote work seen a boom in 2021, but many companies are allowing their employees to continue working from home even after the pandemic ends.

Popular remote work companies include Zoom Video Communication (NASDAQ: ZM), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Salesforce.Com (NYSE: CRM).

Health Care: Health care could change under the Biden administration. Popular health care companies include Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).