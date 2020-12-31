'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Salesforce, Netflix And More

Jim Lebenthal said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that now is the right time to buy Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

He has recently initiated a long position in the name around 1% above the current price. He is not concerned about valuation because of the acquisition of Slack and its high growth.

Jon Najarian likes Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), Nio Inc - ADR and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). He owns these stocks.

Karen Firestone bought Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) not very long ago. She thinks the company is No. 1 in the world and said its valuation is reasonable.

Joe Terranova is still a believer in Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN). Right now there is some downward pressure because the company filed for a potential shares sale. Terranova is staying with the stock.

Lebenthal likes Northrop Grumman Corporation, but said it is taking a lot of time for the stock to fulfill its destiny.