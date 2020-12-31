'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 31

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova picked Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) as his final trade.

Jim Lebenthal said Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is the first-quarter play for him. The company sold Speedway for $21 billion and its enterprise value is $60 billion, said Lebenthal.

Jon Najarian bought calls in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). He noticed unusually high bullish options activity in the name.

Karen Firestone is a buyer of Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG).