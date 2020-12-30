'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Pinduoduo, Under Armour And More

On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Decatur Capital Management's Degas Wright likes Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS).

Boston Private's Shannon Saccocia likes Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and notes 5G, the company's EV industrial automation and the chance to grow margins through increased software and services revenue are positive factors for the stock.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) and said it has faster growth than Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA).

Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian likes Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) and said he believes the stock is going higher.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joseph Terranova likes Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD).