Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Says Intel Has 'Framework' For Turnaround
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2020 1:41pm   Comments
Share:
Pete Najarian Says Intel Has 'Framework' For Turnaround

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave his thoughts on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

"There's no reason for Intel to have multiple quarters where they're missings or not hitting marks," said Najarian.

Najarian mentioned he agrees with Dan Loeb's assessment of Intel.

It's not going to be easy for Intel to turn around, said Najarian.

"I do believe the framework is there."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Is Now The Time To Buy Alibaba, Snap, Intel Or Nano Dimension Stock?
Third Point Urges Intel To Explore Strategic Alternatives: Report
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Barron's Post-Christmas Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Apple, Intel, Pool, Yelp And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.