'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 29

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR) is going higher. He sees no resistance until $40.

Michael Farr wants to buy Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX).

Tiffany McGhee likes Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY).

Stephanie Link is a buyer of DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC).

Jon Najarian bought Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) during the show.