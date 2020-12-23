'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Disney And Monster Beverage

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He owns calls in the name and he thinks the stock is going to continue to move higher. Najarian believes sports are going to be bigger and better and there are also theme parks and movies. He sees a bright 2021 and a bright 2022 for Disney and he loves the stock.

Joe Terranova bought Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) at $55 and it's now trading at around $89. He is sticking with the stock because the company has 13% organic growth, which is significantly larger than the 5% average growth for the consumer staples beverage companies. Terranova also expects the company to introduce new products and he sees the stock as his core holding going forward.