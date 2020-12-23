Market Overview

Why Joe Terranova Sold His Salesforce Shares

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2020 6:55pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he had to sell Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to raise capital to buy some other stocks. His decision is not about Salesforce being a bad business. He believes in the stock and it screens very high on his quality momentum index. He said he is pairing back the holding because he bought the stock too aggressively, too high.

Terranova is sure over the course of time Salesforce is going to move higher, but he decided to buy stocks that should work better in the near time. He bought Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST), CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) and Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

