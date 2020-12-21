'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 21: Darden, Vulcan And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said his final trade is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The consolidation stocks are going higher and Microsoft is one of them, explained Terranova.
Liz Young is a buyer of US Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS). She believes there is going to be a good momentum coming in the first half of the year.
Kourtney Gibson is sticking with Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI).
Stephen Weiss likes Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC).
Sarat Sethi wants to buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Kourtney Gibson Liz Young Sarat Sethi Stephen WeissMedia