'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 21: Darden, Vulcan And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said his final trade is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The consolidation stocks are going higher and Microsoft is one of them, explained Terranova.

Liz Young is a buyer of US Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS). She believes there is going to be a good momentum coming in the first half of the year.

Kourtney Gibson is sticking with Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI).

Stephen Weiss likes Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC).

Sarat Sethi wants to buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).