'Fast Money' Picks For December 21

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). He thinks this story continues to be very robust even in a high valuation.

Catherine Faddis said she is buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN).

Karen Finerman is going to sell some of her Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) position on Monday.

Brian Kelly wants to buy Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).