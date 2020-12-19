Market Overview

'Fast Money' Picks For December 21

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2020 1:49pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). He thinks this story continues to be very robust even in a high valuation.

Catherine Faddis said she is buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN).

Karen Finerman is going to sell some of her Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) position on Monday.

Brian Kelly wants to buy Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).

 

