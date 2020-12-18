'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zillow, FedEx And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said he hasn't sold any shares in Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) and he thinks it goes even higher.
Pete Najarian thinks United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is a better trade than FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) right now. He expects it to catch up with FedEx.
Shannon Saccocia said she loves content, but she doesn't love Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA). She thinks viewers are looking for scripted content and a can't miss TV content. Discovery has a lot of casual viewers and it will be an uphill battle for it, said Saccocia.
