'Halftime Report' Final Trades: AT&T, Moderna And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 1:33pm   Comments
On CNBC's 'Halftime Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Boston Private Shannon Saccocia likes L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) and believes there will be a lot of pressure on defense companies as we move forward into the Biden administration.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) and believes this company will be one of the most valuable biotech companies in the world.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW).

Requisite Capital Management Bryn Talkington likes AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

