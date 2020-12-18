'Halftime Report' Final Trades: AT&T, Moderna And More

On CNBC's 'Halftime Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Boston Private Shannon Saccocia likes L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) and believes there will be a lot of pressure on defense companies as we move forward into the Biden administration.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) and believes this company will be one of the most valuable biotech companies in the world.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW).

Requisite Capital Management Bryn Talkington likes AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).