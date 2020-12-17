Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Shake Shack, ViacomCBS And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2020 1:26pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) and notes the company is talking to analysts about ghost kitchens that will facilitate many more digital orders and believes the stock will hit $100.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) and notes the stock has doubled this year and sees more upside next year.

Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello likes Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) and notes this is a company with a business model that really benefits from a recovery in leisure, travel, and dining.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebethal likes ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and notes this is stock has recovered really nicely off the March lows and it just did a little consolidation period and is now ready to march higher.

