Why Jon Najarian Sold Shares In Roku
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he sold his position in Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU).
Roku just reached an all-time high Thursday after confirming a deal with WarnerMedia that would allow HBO Max on its platform.
Najarian sold his shares to take profits. The investor believes he'll be able to pick the stock up again next year for a cheaper price.
The price range he is on the lookout for is $250 per share to $270 per share.
