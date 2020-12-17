Market Overview

Why Jon Najarian Sold Shares In Roku
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2020 12:56pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he sold his position in Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU).

Roku just reached an all-time high Thursday after confirming a deal with WarnerMedia that would allow HBO Max on its platform.

See Also: Roku Surges To All-Time High After HBO Max Deal, Stock Gets New Street-High Price Target

Najarian sold his shares to take profits. The investor believes he'll be able to pick the stock up again next year for a cheaper price.

The price range he is on the lookout for is $250 per share to $270 per share.

