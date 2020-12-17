Why These CNBC Traders Are Bullish On Disney's Stock

On CNBC's "Halftime Report,'" the investment committee gave their bullish thoughts on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). Here are the highlights.

Josh Brown: Says "This Is A Stock That Is The Most Emblematic Of The Frustration Of Bears In The Market"

Brown: "Half Of The Company Isn't Operating," And Notes Stock At Highs

Brown: In 2021, Disney Will Have Parks Operations Back, Will Have Movies Back, Says Disney+ Got Disney Shares To Where They Are, And Points Out Investors Won't Lose Disney+ In 2021, But Will Have Other Parts Of Co. Back

Sand Hill's Brenda Vingiello: Calls Disney 'Incredibly Unique,' Has Done A Lot Of Very Smart Things To Drive Subscriber Growth

Vingiello: Sees Pent Up Demand For Disney Parks As A Positive

Jon Najarian: Calls Growth In Disney 'Extraordinary'

Disney's stock was trading up 0.16% at $173.43 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $179.45 and a 52-week low of $79.07.