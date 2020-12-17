Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why These CNBC Traders Are Bullish On Disney's Stock

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2020 12:52pm   Comments
Share:
Why These CNBC Traders Are Bullish On Disney's Stock

On CNBC's "Halftime Report,'" the investment committee gave their bullish thoughts on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). Here are the highlights.

  • Josh Brown: Says "This Is A Stock That Is The Most Emblematic Of The Frustration Of Bears In The Market"
  • Brown: "Half Of The Company Isn't Operating," And Notes Stock At Highs
  • Brown: In 2021, Disney Will Have Parks Operations Back, Will Have Movies Back, Says Disney+ Got Disney Shares To Where They Are, And Points Out Investors Won't Lose Disney+ In 2021, But Will Have Other Parts Of Co. Back
  • Sand Hill's Brenda Vingiello: Calls Disney 'Incredibly Unique,' Has Done A Lot Of Very Smart Things To Drive Subscriber Growth
  • Vingiello: Sees Pent Up Demand For Disney Parks As A Positive
  • Jon Najarian: Calls Growth In Disney 'Extraordinary'

Disney's stock was trading up 0.16% at $173.43 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $179.45 and a 52-week low of $79.07.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Netflix Makes Africa Push With Zimbabwean Billionaire's Appointment To Board
Will Disney's Stock Reach $250 By 2022?
A Preview Of The Biggest Earnings Reports This Week
Tuesday's Market Minute: Netflix Isn't Going Anywhere
Senator Asks Netflix, Amazon, Others To Allow Free Access To Content During Holiday Season As A 'Public Service'
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.