'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Nike, Cisco And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Cramer said he likes Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and he is not backing away because someone was selling the stock on Wednesday. He is a buyer of the stock.

Stephanie Link owns Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) shares and she thinks it's a smart investment. She is surprised the stock is down 3% year-to-date, while PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is up 6%. You get a 3% dividend yield while you wait for the reopening trade to start working, explained Link. She thinks Coca-Cola is the reopening stock because of its exposure to restaurants and overseas. She is sticking with the stock.

Joe Terranova advised a viewer to increase his position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS: PAWZ). He owns the ETF and he is not getting out for a long time.

Jon Najarian owns shares in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR). He is selling at the money calls against his long position and he is rolling the position when these options go in the money by more than a dollar. That is when he buys calls back and he rolls up.

Degas Wright thinks Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is a great stock. He believes it is a buy at these levels.