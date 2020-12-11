Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: General Motors, DraftKings, More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 1:33pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Boston Private Wealth Management's Shannon Saccocia says she likes The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) and notes the company has an IRA clearing business that could provide some upside, adding that the yield curve is going to steep in this next year.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal says he likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and belives the stock is at a great entry point.

Short Hill Partners' Stephen Weiss says he likes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM).

Odyssey Capital's Jason Snip says he likes DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and notes he is staying long.

Farr, Miller & Washington's Michael Farr says he likes CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) and notes 70% of Americans live within 3 miles of a CVS and the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine will be beneficial.

