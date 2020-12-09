Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Disney

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2020 6:19pm   Comments
Jim Lebenthal spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), which got two bullish calls on Wednesday. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to Buy, with a price target of $182 and KeyBanc initiated with Overweight and a price target of $177.

Lebenthal owns the stock and he sees it moving higher. He said these analysts expect Disney to catch up with the subscriber count of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the next year or two.

Netflix's market cap is around $225 billion, while Disney's is $280 and that means every other business in Disney is valued at $55, explained Lebenthal. Those other businesses earned $17 billion in 2019 which sets the multiple at around three times, he added. Lebenthal finds that way too cheap and he thinks the sum of parts completely supports a long position in Disney.

Pete Najarian closed his long position recently although he loves the company. It feels to him the stock is a little bit lofty because of a high price-to-earnings multiple so he is waiting for any kind of a pullback to step in again.

