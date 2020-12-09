'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Apple, Facebook And More
On CNBC's 'Halftime Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades.
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian says he likes Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).
Virtus Investment Partners' Joseph Terranova says he likes Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI).
BNY Mellon's Liz Young says she likes iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ: EEMA) on a weaker dollar and a pickup in global trade.
Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal says he likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and notes the stock is breaking out after a three-month consolidation.
