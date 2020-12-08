'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Palantir, PayPal And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is a good long-term hold. He likes the stock and he has been in it since the IPO. He has been selling calls against his long stock position.

Stephanie Link sees VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) a lot higher. The stock is down 10% year-to-date and it yields 2.2%. Link likes VF Corp's brands and she expects the company to get back to mid-teens growth as we get back to normalcy.

Josh Brown has a long position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and he thinks the stock is going to $250. He sees it as a bank of the future.

Sarat Sethi likes Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and he is buying it. He thinks it's one of the cheapest drug stocks at an 8.3 earnings multiple. Sethi sees great upside potential for the stock.