'Halftime Report' Final Trades: PayPal, Plug Power And More
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian says he likes Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) and notes he has upside calls for the December $30 strike.
Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown says he likes PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and notes he's long and believes the stock is going higher.
Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link says she likes XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) and believes the spin-off news last week of the logistics business is absolutely positive news for the company.
Sarat Sethi says he likes GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) and notes the stock is hitting new highs and growth at a reasonable price.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.