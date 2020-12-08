'Halftime Report' Final Trades: PayPal, Plug Power And More

On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian says he likes Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) and notes he has upside calls for the December $30 strike.

Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown says he likes PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and notes he's long and believes the stock is going higher.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link says she likes XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) and believes the spin-off news last week of the logistics business is absolutely positive news for the company.

Sarat Sethi says he likes GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) and notes the stock is hitting new highs and growth at a reasonable price.