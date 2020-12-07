Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: CVS, Moderna And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2020 1:20pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello says she likes CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) and notes the company will be participating in the overall rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine once it's approved, which will benefit the company.

Short Hills Capital Managing Partners' Steve Weiss says he likes Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) and believes the stock could hit the $200 level once the company's vaccine receives emergency use authorization.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova says he likes Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER).

Requisite Capital's Bryn Talkington says she likes ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and believes this is a great long-term investment.

