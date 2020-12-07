Market Overview

Why Brenda Vingiello Is Bullish On Boeing
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2020 12:56pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello gave her reasoning on why she likes Boeing (NYSE: BA).

Vingiello turned bullish on the aerospace company as the pace of negative news was reduced, calling the recent upside in Boeing shares "enormous."

She needs to start seeing improving fundamentals and improving cash flow.

