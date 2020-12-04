'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On JPMorgan, Walmart And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said she would hold Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET). She likes it because it has a 9% dividend yield, really strong pipeline assets and it managed to beat earnings estimates a month ago.
Shannon Saccocia believes JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a buy. She sees it as a long term hold.
Jim Lebenthal thinks Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is going to continue to grow as it has in the past. Retail sales are high and growing and Walmart has a fantastic online presence.
Pete Najarian sees the pullback in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) as an opportunity to buy.
Rob Sechan prefers dividend stocks over fixed income in the current market environment.
