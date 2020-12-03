Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Shake Shack, Alibaba And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2020 1:10pm   Comments
On CNBC's "halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Jon Najarian says he likes iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: TLT) puts.

Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone says she likes The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) and notes the stock is on a uptrend and higher interests would help.

Ritzholtz Manager Josh Brown says he likes Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) and notes this stock is breaking out and is a long term holder.

Short Hill Partners' Stephen Weiss says he likes Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA).

