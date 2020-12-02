'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Citi's Disney Call

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal spoke on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) after Citi raised its price target to $175.

Lebenthal owns the stock and he thinks it's easily going to reach $175. It's about to break out to the all-time high and it's right on the cusp of that, said Lebenthal. He likes it because it's a re-opening stock and it also has streaming.

Disney has half the subscribers numbers as Netflix and it's comparable in terms of market cap, but Netflix doesn't have Marvel, Star Wars and 21st Century Fox.

Tiffany McGhee agrees with Lebenthal. She expects to see a recovery in the revenue from theme parks and she thinks streaming is covered all-around with Hulu.