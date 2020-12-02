'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Ulta, Google And More

On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Moment Advisors' Tiffany McGhee says she likes Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) and notes the recent partnership with target was a great idea for the company.

Short Hills Capital's Stephen Weiss says he likes Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) and notes the fundamentals have gotten better since the quarter and the stock is on sale.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal says he likes Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and notes the stock is at its all-time today.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joseph Terranova says he likes PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) and believes the stock will hit a new all-time high soon.