Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Ulta, Google And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2020 1:12pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Moment Advisors' Tiffany McGhee says she likes Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) and notes the recent partnership with target was a great idea for the company.

Short Hills Capital's Stephen Weiss says he likes Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) and notes the fundamentals have gotten better since the quarter and the stock is on sale.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal says he likes Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and notes the stock is at its all-time today.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joseph Terranova says he likes PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) and believes the stock will hit a new all-time high soon.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Zoom Delivered, But Its Meteoric Rise Appears To Be Slowing Down
3 Sports Stocks That Are Winning The Game
Cramer Is Bullish On Zoom Despite Two-Day Selloff
Trump Holds Defense Bill Hostage To Force Section 230 Repeal
Alibaba Nears Deal To Sell Entire Stake In Online Grocer BigBasket To Tata: Report
Josh Brown And Jon Najarian Are Still Bullish On Zoom Video
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.