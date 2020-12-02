Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why DocuSign Is A 'Slow And Steady' Play, Not A Pandemic Play
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2020 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Why DocuSign Is A 'Slow And Steady' Play, Not A Pandemic Play

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," investment committee traders gave their thoughts on DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). DocuSign allows parties to form legally-binding documents through its platform.

Although it gained popularity during the pandemic, Tiffany McGhee doesn't think it's a pandemic play, but a "slow and steady" play.

Jim Cramer also believes DocuSign is a good company, but he wants it to "come down," meaning he believes it's a little overvalued. Valuation aside, it's "the only game in town."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOCU)

Earnings Outlook for DocuSign
Salesforce Retreats After Confirming Acquisition Of Slack As Tech M&A Continues
What You Need To Know In Options This Week
This Week's Earnings Repertoire
Kourtney Gibson Talks Stay-At-Home Stocks
Tale Of Two Earnings: Nvidia Results Solid All the Way Through, But Macy's Struggles
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Cramer Tiffany McGheeMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.