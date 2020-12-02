Why DocuSign Is A 'Slow And Steady' Play, Not A Pandemic Play
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," investment committee traders gave their thoughts on DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). DocuSign allows parties to form legally-binding documents through its platform.
Although it gained popularity during the pandemic, Tiffany McGhee doesn't think it's a pandemic play, but a "slow and steady" play.
Jim Cramer also believes DocuSign is a good company, but he wants it to "come down," meaning he believes it's a little overvalued. Valuation aside, it's "the only game in town."
