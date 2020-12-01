'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Uber, Chevron And More

On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Sarat Sethi says he likes Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and notes the company has a great balance sheet with a 6% dividend yield.

Jon Najarian says he like Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) and believes the Stephen Curry branded shoe line should be a killer for the company.

Ritholtz CEO Josh Brown says he likes Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and believes the company will get to a $100 billion market cap.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link says she likes Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) and notes the company has a recurring revenue model, solid free cash flow, strong liquidity along with a 3% dividend yield.